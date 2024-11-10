 />
LVPEI Visakhapatnam holds awareness walk on ‘Childhood Cataract’

Childhood cataract can result in irreversible vision loss if left untreated, according to Dr. Abhipsa Sharma, consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at LVPEI

Published - November 10, 2024 07:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ongoing Children’s Eye Care Awareness Week being observed across its network of hospitals, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organised an awareness walk on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the objective of the walk is to raise awareness about various eye diseases in children and this year’s theme is ‘Childhood Cataract’. It aims to highlight the impact of cataract on childrens’ vision and the significance of early detection and treatment. Childhood cataract can result in irreversible vision loss if left untreated, according to Dr. Abhipsa Sharma, consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at LVPEI Visakhapatnam.

Several children along with their parents, carrying placards with messages on childhood cataract, participated in the walk. Competitions in painting, fancy dress, elocution, clay modelling, Braille reading and poetry sessions were organised as part of the week-long activities, to conclude on Children’s Day on November 14.

On the last day, a cultural program, prize distribution, magic show and an awareness talk on childhood cataract would be organised, the release added.

