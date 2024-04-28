GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Luxury cruise ship ‘The World’ makes its maiden visit to Visakhapatnam

April 28, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal (VICT) welcomed the maiden voyage of ‘MV The World’ a luxury cruise ship on Sunday. The ship was docked at VICT’s state-of-the-art facility built with an investment of ₹96 crore, according to a release here.

The World, renowned for its exquisite service, brought global tourists to explore the cultural heritage and beauty of Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas, the release added. “We are delighted to welcome The World and its passengers to our city,” said M. Angamuthu, Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), which owns and operates VICT.

“This visit not only highlights Visakhapatnam’s appeal as a top tourist destination but also demonstrates our terminal’s capability to host world-class cruise ships,” he added. Visitors can explore the city, including its famous beaches, historical landmarks, and vibrant markets, he added.

The first officer and captain of the ship expressed delight over the completion of the immigration process within 45 minutes of the berthing of the vessel, which is the fastest in any Indian port, Mr. Angamuthu said.

