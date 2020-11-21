Lumbini Park a big draw for visitors

VISAKHAPATNAM

Children’s play arena, open gym and beach view are some of the attractions, say people

With its picturesque location and greenery, Lumbini Park at Appughar has become a good attraction in the city. The park has been drawing a large amount of visitors, especially in the weekends.

The park welcomes its visitors with a large statue of Lord Buddha surrounded by eight pillars right in the centre of the park. The GVMC officials have designed a large amount of space for landscape works, walking path and developed greenery on the premises.

The park also has a children’s play arena and an open gym for visitors. It has a roofed shelter with seating arrangements, where elderly persons are seen taking a break after their evening walk.

“Many MVP Colony residents are now thronging this park. It also has a canteen. The walking tracks are really good in terms of length and cleanliness,” said S. Sailaja, a resident of MVP Colony.

Another visitor P. Krishna of Venkojipalem said that though their region has a number of parks, the speciality of Lumbini Park is that it has a beach view from the backyard.

He said that there were just five to six chairs arranged there and hope the officials would add some more. Visitors to the park said security personnel should be posted inside the park.

Some youth are celebrating birthdays and creating problem for others, they said. Security personnel should keep a watch, said N. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Visalakshi Nagar.