Lucky escape for four as train hits car at level crossing gate

August 10, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons had a miraculous escape after the car in which they were travelling got stuck on the railway track at a level-crossing gate and was later hit by a goods train, at Maruthi Cirlce near Sheela Nagar area under Gajuwaka police station limits during the early hours of Wednesday.

Before the train rammed the car, the four occupants escaped and suffered minor injuries. The Gajuwaka police reached the spot and removed the car from the tracks. A portion of the car was completely damaged.

