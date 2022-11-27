  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lucky escape for 24 tourists as bus catches fire in ASR district in Andhra Pradesh

November 27, 2022 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four tourists had a miraculous escape on Sunday evening as the bus in which they were travelling caught fire on the ghat road near Tyda under Ananthagiri Police Station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. According to Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri Police Station K . Ramu, the incident occurred when the tourists were returning to their native Vizianagaram after a tour of Araku. After noticing sparks, all the tourists rushed out of the bus immediately, he said. The police are also yet to ascertain the cause for the fire mishap. There was a minor traffic disruption for some time after the accident.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.