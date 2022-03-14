LPS: Outfits oppose forcible acquisition

High Court order being violated, activists tell Collector

Farmers and coolies, who were displaced by the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in Visakhapatnam district, have appealed to the District Collector not to allow officials to acquire lands by force, as per the judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

In a statement on Monday, they alleged that the Revenue officials and staff were procuring the lands by force from farmers, who were unwilling to part with the same, by axing trees and bulldozing standing crops. This was a violation of the High Court judgment, they alleged.

They noted that G.O. no. 72 was issued to acquired 6,116.50 acres of land in Anakapalle, Parawada, Sabbavaram, Gajuwaka, Peda Gantyada, Bheemunipatnam, Padmanabham, and Padmanabham mandals in the district apart from villages falling under Visakhapatnam Urban district. They said that the farmers had objected to LPS and noted the same in Form-2 and gave them to the officials at the Gram Sabhas but they were kept aside and LPS process was started.

Left with no other option, the farmers under the banner of LPS Rythu Coolie Nirvasithula Sangham, filed a PIL in the High Court, which issued interim orders that lands should not be acquired by force or issuing threats to the farmers. It, however, said that acquisition could be done if the farmers gave their lands on their own under LPS.

The Sangham leaders K. Lokanadham, Ganta Sriram and Gandi Nayanababu appealed to the Collector to intervene in the issue and stop the forcible acquisition of land being resorted to by Tahsildars, Revenue staff and VMRDA officials in the 10 mandals.

In a separate statement, A. Aja Sarma, general secretary of the Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA), appealed to the VMRDA Commissioner not to allow forcible acquisition of lands from the farmers as it would amount to violation of the court orders.

He said that most of the farmers were small and marginal farmers who would lose their livelihood, if their lands were acquired. He said that government officials were under the impression that the court ruling was in their favour and hence the acquisition of remaining land could be completed. The court had issued orders that acquisition could be done only if the farmers willingly part with their lands but no force should be used.