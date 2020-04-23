LPS: CPI(M) seeks action against revenue officials

Alleging that revenue officials are acquiring land belonging to the poor under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in violation of the High Court orders, the CPI (M) has demanded action against the erring officials.

Letter to Collector

In a letter to Collector V. Vinay Chand, CPI (M) leader K. Lokanadham has said that Simhadri Ganga Raju from Iruwada in Sabbavaram mandal had been cultivating a stretch of 75 cents for the past 45 years. His son Appa Rao constructed a house and a cattle shed in 15 cents and was using the remaining 60 cents for cultivation of vegetables. The land was their only source of livelihood.

“The revenue officials had tried to acquire the land, while sparing the poramboke land surrounding it. This caused mental agony to Mr. Raju who attempted to end life by immolating self. He is undergoing treatment at the KGH. The government should conduct a probe and punish the erring officials responsible,” said Mr. Lokanadham.

He further alleged that the Sabbavaram MRO was acting as per his whims and fancies, and targeting select beneficiaries.

“The MRO is playing into the hands of some ruling party leaders. He does not even heed to the directions of the High Court which has issued a stay on acquisition of house sites. The MRO is also threatening the beneficiaries,” alleged Mr. Lokanadham.

The CPI(M) leader said it was unfortunate that the revenue officials were concentrating on the LPS at a time when the nation was worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also alleged that the MRO of Padmanabham mandal was also causing mental agony to the beneficiaries in a similar manner.

Mr. Lokanadham sought intervention of the Collector to ensure justice to the poor.