Low visibility due to fog leads to accidents in Visakha Agency

Visakhapatnam

21 December 2021 01:10 IST

Motorists are finding it difficult to negotiate sharp bends on the ghat roads

Sudden drop in temperatures in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam might be giving the visitors a memorable experience, but the low visibility due to the dense fog has been posing a risk to the motorists.

In the last two days, the Agency areas have reported two road accidents. In one accident on Sunday, one person died while four others were injured when the van fell into a gorge at G.Madugula, while in another incident on Monday, two four-wheelers skidded off the road into an agricultural field. Motorists are finding it difficult to negotiate sharp bends on the ghat roads and in interior villages due to the foggy conditions. This has been the case even with RTC buses, private jeeps, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles.

Most of the Agency areas have been witnessing thick fog since the last couple of days, as the temperatures are hovering below 10° Celsius. Especially G.K Veedhi, Chintapalle, Paderu and Araku have been reporting 5 to 6° Celsius as lowest temperature. Lambasingi and Araku have been receiving a good tourist footfall since the last one month. It is also expected to increase in the coming days due to Christmas holidays, New Year and Sankranthi season.

“A large number of visitors are flocking Paderu early in the morning to reach Lambasingi and Vanjangi. Since there is thick fog, it is advised to drive very slow and be careful at steep curves. A few private jeeps are seen driving at high speed, which is not advisable,” said a senior police officer from Araku.

D Upendra, a resident of Paderu, said that visibility drops below 10 to 20 metres at some places due to thick fog. “And that is why we plan our travel after 9 a.m. whe the sun is out and fog dissipates,” he said.