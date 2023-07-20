Low pressure over north-coastal A.P. likely from Thursday, says IMD

July 20, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The increase in rainfall over the north-coastal Andhra Pradesh region was due to a cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rainfall was recorded at one or two places, while the entire north-coastal A.P. region received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to an IMD release here on Wednesday. The southwest monsoon is active over coastal A.P. and normal over Rayalaseema, the release added.

This apart, low pressure will also form over the Bay of Bengal by July 20 under the influence of the current weather conditions. Weather experts are predicting that the low pressure will be moderate to strong in the subsequent days after formation on Thursday.

The State’s IMD Amaravati Centre director S. Stella said, “Low pressure is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on Thursday. Light to moderate rain or thunder-showers are likely at a few places over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 20 and subsequent days till July 25. ASR district will receive heavy rainfall at one or two places on July 22 and 23. There will be waterlogging and flooding in many parts of low lying areas and river banks.”

The change in weather has brought smiles to the faces of those reeling under water scarcity.

Visakhapatnam recorded a deficit rainfall of 25 per cent from June till date. During the period, only 134 mm of rain was received as against the normal rainfall of 180 mm in Visakhapatnam, according to the AP State Development Planning Society.

