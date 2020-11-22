Low pressure likely to gain strength

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 November 2020 23:50 IST

Isolated heavy rain likely today and tomorrow

The well-marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC), Visakhapatnam.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around noon/afternoon of November 25. Under the influence of the system, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over coastal A.P. on November 23 and 24 with heavy rain at isolated places in Nellore district of south coastal A.P.

Rain or thundershower is likely at most places, with isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 25 and 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places of south coastal A.P., with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nellore district on November 25 and at isolated places in Guntur and Prakasam districts of south coastal A.P. on November 26, according to a special bulletin issued by the CWC on Sunday evening.

Squally weather

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr, is likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on November 23.

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr is likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on November 24.

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr is likely to prevail over Andhra Pradesh coast on November 25.

Sea condition

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on November 23 and very rough to high over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on November 24 and 25.

The CWC has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in above areas till November 25. Fishermen, who are out at sea, are advised to return to the coast immediately.