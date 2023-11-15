ADVERTISEMENT

Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal off Andhra coast

November 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The weather system would move northwestwards and may intensify into a deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast & adjoining central Bay of Bengal now lies over West Central and adjoining areas of East Central & south Bay of Bengal on November 15, according to IMD in its official release.

The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over West Central Bay of Bengal during this noon. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and may intensify into a deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16.

Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17.

