Low pressure forms over northwest Bay of Bengal, says Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam

June 25, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A low pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Sunday, according to a release from the Cyclone Warning Centre, here. There will be no impact of the weather system on the Andhra Pradesh coast till June 29, the release added.

The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Jharkhand during next two days, the release added.

The sea condition will be rough during the transition stage of the low pressure system. The CWC issued a warning of squally winds with speed reaching 40-45 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph over westcentral Bay of Bengal and southwest Bay of Bengal, till June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.