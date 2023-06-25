HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Low pressure forms over northwest Bay of Bengal, says Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam

‘There will be no impact of the weather system on the Andhra Pradesh coast till June 29’

June 25, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A low pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Sunday, according to a release from the Cyclone Warning Centre, here. There will be no impact of the weather system on the Andhra Pradesh coast till June 29, the release added.

The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Jharkhand during next two days, the release added.

The sea condition will be rough during the transition stage of the low pressure system. The CWC issued a warning of squally winds with speed reaching 40-45 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph over westcentral Bay of Bengal and southwest Bay of Bengal, till June 29.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.