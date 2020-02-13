Lovers end life after tiff

Two lovers ended their lives reportedly after a tiff over some petty issue on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as M. Sirisha (19), a resident of Gopalapatnam, and K. Venkat (20) from Kancharapalem area.

According to Gopalapatnam Inspector P. Ramanaiah, the lovers reportedly had a fight over over phone on Tuesday evening. Sirisha ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house at Gopalapatnam on Tuesday night.

Coming to know about this, Venkat ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at an isolated area in Kancharapalem. It is learnt that the duo were in love since the last few years.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem. Gopalapatnam police have registered a case and investigation is on.

People with suicidal tendencies can seek assistance by dialling helpline number 100.