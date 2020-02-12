Lorry mishap on Beach Road raises questions on black spot

A lorry came hurtling down the road near Hotel Novotel and crashed into the parapet wall on Beach Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The vehicle’s front axle was ripped off under the impact of the crash as it hung precariously over the broken wall.

Police said there was no casualty as the accident occurred at around 5 a.m. The lorry driver claimed that he had lost control over the vehicle owing to brake failure.

Steep gradient

“There were morning walkers on Beach Road. Fortunately, no one was walking nearby the accident spot,” said Maharanipeta Inspector R.V.R.K Chowdhary.

According to police, the lorry was transporting some machinery.

“The driver lost control over the wheel owing to a reported brake failure when he was negotiating the steep gradient near the Hotel Novotal. The driver said that he was from Anantapur and unaware of the steep slope,” said the Inspector .

Vehicular traffic was restricted from NTR Statue Junction to Naval Coastal Battery for a few hours till the accident spot was cleared. Maharanipeta police have registered a case.

The incident has brought to focus again the accident-prone steep gradient near the Hotel Novotel.

Negligence alleged

At least five major accidents claiming five lives and leaving 15 people injured have been reported from the same spot in the last 13 years.

Morning walkers and citizens allege that official negligence is leading to accidents of similar fashion on the same spot.

Death trap

“Every year, we see similar accidents on this stretch. Vehicles come crashing down on the parapet wall on Beach Road, but no one cares. What if a similar accident occurs in the peak hours during the day. The officials must take notice of it and find a permanent solution to this issue,” said K. Ramachandra, a morning walker.

On August 6, 2006, a water tanker rammed the parapet wall after the driver lost control while negotiating with the steep gradient owing to brake failure, killing three people and severely injuring five beach goers and hawkers.

In another accident involving an autorickshaw on June 4, 2014, one person was killed and eight more sustained severe injuries.

On April 30, 2017, a private school bus rammed the parapet wall in a similar fashion, killing a person and injuring four.

Again on February 7 last year, a sand lorry met with an accident at the same spot. However, no casualty was reported.

‘Restrict heavy vehicles’

In an attempt to prevent such mishaps, the police have put up barricades along the median of the road. A steep-slope caution board and speed breakers have also been arranged. However, it appears to have failed to yield the desired result.

According to police officials, the road along Hotel Novotel is one of the steepest gradient in the urban limits. According to police, they have suggested the civic body to restrict the plying of heavy vehicles on the stretch.

“The traffic police have written a letter to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to restrict the entry of heavy vehicles in the steep slope area. But, the civic officials say that they cannot do so as it is a tourist spot dotted with a number of hotels,” said a senior traffic police officer.