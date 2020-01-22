Lorry drivers sensitised on road safety regulations in Visakhapatnam

A medical camp and an awareness programme for lorry drivers were organised at the Visakhapatnam Lorry Operators’ Welfare Association office on Tuesday as part of the 31st National Road Safety Week celebrations.

Addressing the lorry drivers and owners, Motor Vehicle Inspector R. Ch. Srinivasa Rao said two-wheeler riders have occupied the top spot when it comes to fatal accidents, followed by lorries and auto-rickshaws. He underlined the need of adopting safe driving practices.

“It has been found that reckless driving is the major cause for accidents, while fatigue owing to lack of sleep and long working hours is a contributing factor. The lorry owners should play a vital role in ensuring adequate rest to the drivers,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Precautionary measures

He appealed to the lorry owners to appoint a standby driver for vehicles carrying a national permit. They should initiate measures to prevent drunk driving. Measures should be undertaken to ensure periodical screening of drivers for eye problems, hypertension and diabetes. The vehicles should be in perfect condition and the drivers should be asked to take rest after every five-and-a-half hours of work, he added. MVIs K.V. Prakasa Rao, B. Raja Rao and Malkapuram traffic CI Syamala Rao, Lorry Operators’ Association president K. Arjuna Rao were present.