May 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A fine of ₹80,900 was slapped on a lorry driver for carrying load beyond the permissible limits at Kancharapalem here on Monday evening. The Kancharapalem traffic police led by Inspector M. Apparao conducted vehicle checks at Kancharapalem Mettu. The heavy vehicle was heading towards Gnanapuram. The police handed over the case to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials, as the driver was carrying heavy load of stone, which was beyond the permissible limits.