Lorry catches fire on highway, none injured

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 July 2021 20:20 IST

A coal-laden lorry reportedly caught fire on NH-16, near Aganampudi, here on Sunday morning. No casualties were reported as the driver of the lorry jumped off the vehicle after noticing the smoke. The Fire Department staff rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

According to police sources, the cabin of the vehicle was gutted in the mishap. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Traffic was disrupted on the highway for sometime due to the incident. A case was registered.

