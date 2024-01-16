Lord Malayappa Swamy goes on a hunting trip on Kanuma at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

January 16, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Tirumala

Religious fervour marked the Kanuma festival at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on January 16 (Tuesday).

Lord Malayappa Swamy, dressed in the attires of the King hunter and equipped with Panchayudhas such as Sankhu, Chakra, Gada, Bana and Sword, was taken out in a grand procession to Parvetu Mandapam situated in the Tirumala forests, around 2 km from the temple, where a mock hunting was organised.

After the completion of rituals, the mock hunting event was enacted much to the delight of thousands of devotees who assembled in the sprawling open space available in front of the mandapam.

The priest ran ahead with a golden spear and symbolically hunted down the deers tied in the nearby bush as the temple staff, carrying the deity in a golden palanquin, followed. After completion of the hunting rituals, Lord Malayappa Swamy returned to the temple.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Goda Parinayotsavam’ was celebrated inside the temple. Sacred garlands brought from the temple of Goda Devi Andal in the Govindaraja Swamy temple complex were accorded a customary reception by Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy at his mutt. Later the garlands were taken out in a procession to the temple.