GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lord Malayappa Swamy goes on a hunting trip on Kanuma at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

‘Goda Parinayotsavam’ organised at the Lord Venkatswara temple at Tirumala

January 16, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Tirumala

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Lord Malayappa Swamy during the mock hunting rituals organised at Parvetu Mandapam at Tirumala.

Lord Malayappa Swamy during the mock hunting rituals organised at Parvetu Mandapam at Tirumala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Religious fervour marked the Kanuma festival at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on January 16 (Tuesday).

Lord Malayappa Swamy, dressed in the attires of the King hunter and equipped with Panchayudhas such as Sankhu, Chakra, Gada, Bana and Sword, was taken out in a grand procession to Parvetu Mandapam situated in the Tirumala forests, around 2 km from the temple, where a mock hunting was organised.

After the completion of rituals, the mock hunting event was enacted much to the delight of thousands of devotees who assembled in the sprawling open space available in front of the mandapam.

The priest ran ahead with a golden spear and symbolically hunted down the deers tied in the nearby bush as the temple staff, carrying the deity in a golden palanquin, followed. After completion of the hunting rituals, Lord Malayappa Swamy returned to the temple.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Goda Parinayotsavam’ was celebrated inside the temple. Sacred garlands brought from the temple of Goda Devi Andal in the Govindaraja Swamy temple complex were accorded a customary reception by Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy at his mutt. Later the garlands were taken out in a procession to the temple.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.