Religious fervour and gaiety mark Rath Yatra festival in Visakhapatnam

June 20, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Religious fervour and gaiety marked the Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath, organised by various temples and associations in the city on Tuesday. Devotees participated in large numbers in the pulling of chariots of the deity to invoke the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

ISKCON, Sagar Nagar, organised prayers behind the Central Park at Old Jail Road. Scores of devotees participated in the celebrations. Three chariots, one each carrying Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra. They were pulled by a large number of devotees amidst chanting of the names of the deity. Women drew colourful rangolis before pulling of the chariots and performed ‘kolatam’ before the chariots. The chariots were taken on the main road through Dabagardens, Jagadamba Junction and Siripuram before concluding at Gurajada Kalakshetram.

Rath Yatra celebrated with traditional fervour in Ukkunagaram township. D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, accompanied by Anju Mohanty, participated in the festival. Mr. Mohanty performed “Chherapanhara”, the sweeping of the Chariot with the Golden Broom.

A large number of devotees pulled the chariot along the streets of Ukkunagaram. Bhajans and dances were performed by the devotees along the Lord’s Rath Yatra route.

Several officials, residents of Ukkunagaram and people from surrounding areas offered prayers to Lord Jagannath.

The festival is a mixture of spiritual, cultural and social activities culminating with ‘Samaradhana’ on the last day.

The Rath Yatra festival by Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio-cultural organisation of Odia speaking people residing in Visakhapatnam, was organised in a traditional manner. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo along with president of the Samaj J.K. Nayak, Secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta and other members took part in the ‘Pahandi Bije’ ritual. The procession of the chariot carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Sister Subhadra and Brother Balabhadra (Balarama) were taken out from the Jagannath temple complex at Daspalla Hills to Gundicha Ghar, the aunt’s place of Lord Jagannath, near Shanti Ashram at Lawson’s Bay colony.

The chariot (Ratha) carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were pulled by the devotees from Sri Jagannath temple at Dasapalla Hills in a colourful procession with religious fervour and gaiety accompanied by Sankirtan and cultural roadshows to Gundicha temple at Lawsons Bay Colony passing through VMRDA Children’s arena, Millennium bunk, Andhra University out gate, Vuda Park and Shanti Ashram.

After the nine-day sojourn at Gundicha temple, the deities will return to the main temple as part of Bahuda Yatra on June 28 in the same route.

Special pujas were performed to the deity at Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple at Town Kotha Road from the morning on Tuesday. Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar performed pujas. At 5 p.m., the chariot was taken in a colourful procession, amidst the beating of drums, cymbals, bursting of firecrackers and chanting of the glory of Sri Jagannadha Swamy. The chariots of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Chengalaraopeta and the one at Sri Embarmannar Swamy temple at Kancharaveedhi joined the main chariot en route.

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple Executive Officer K. Sirisha, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple trust board chairman Kolli Simhachalam, Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple Executive Officer P. Rajagopala Reddy were among those who participated in the pujas. The festival would continue till July 1. The return Rath Yatra would be held on June 30. The deity would give darshan to devotees, in different avatars on different days, at the Turner’s Choultry Kalyana Mandapam, opposite Super Bazaar, from June 21 to 29.

Apart from free darshan, devotees can go for special and quick darshan by purchasing tickets of ₹20 and ₹50 respectively.