Lord Hanuman idol vandalised at Bheemunipatnam

Dispute over the temple land among cousins is suspected to be the reason, say police

Unidentified miscreants have allegedly vandalised the idol of Lord Hanuman in Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple at Chinna Bazaar area under Bheemunipatnam Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning.According to reports, the temple was constructed on a private property owned by one L Rama Krishna, who also takes care of the temple. The property was also being shared by two of his cousins. The cousins were allegedly having disputes among themselves over the same property for a long time. According to the police, one of the cousins and a few others reportedly entered the temple and damaged the idol in the early hours of TuesdayTension prevailed in the area and locals and devotees expressed anger over the incident and demanded that the police initiate strict action against the accused.Based on the complaint, Bheemunipatnam police has registered a case. The police are collecting CCTV footage to identify the accused.“The accused will be arrested soon,” Police Inspector G.V. Ramana said.