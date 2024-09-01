GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lord Ganesh idol in Visakhapatnam is not only tall but also sweet!

Lambodhara Charitable Trust is installing a 75-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh at Kotta Nakkavanipalem, near Gajuwaka bus depot, that is made of jaggery specially procured from Rajasthan

Published - September 01, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Sculptors busy making the jaggery idol of Lord Ganesh in Visakhapatnam.

Sculptors busy making the jaggery idol of Lord Ganesh in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Come Vinayaka Chavithi, the talk of the town is where is the tallest idol installed. The festival organisers do not mind spending a fortune to stand tall and grab attention. With eco-friendly celebration as their tagline, they come up with idols made of clay, and fruits and vegetables too.

This festival, the celebration is not only about how tall the idol is, but how sweet it is once it is distributed as ‘prasadam’.

Wondering what has gone into the making of the idol? The answer is, jaggery!

The Lambodhara Charitable Trust is erecting a 75-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh at Kotta Nakkavanipalem, near Gajuwaka bust depot, in the city that is made of jaggery specially procured from Rajasthan.

The organisers estimate that at least 20 tonnes of jaggery is required to make the idol, with each tonne costing ₹50,000!

“It is a first-of-its-kind idol in the country, both in terms of size and edible item used in its making,” claims M. Srinivasa Rao, the chief spokesperson of the trust, while speaking to The Hindu.

But why jaggery from Rajashtan when it can be procured from the local Anakapalli market?

“There is a special reason for it. Jaggery procured from Rajasthan can withstand all weather conditions for up to two months, without any change in its original state. The Anakapalli jaggery is good, but it turns into liquid form quickly. As we have to worship for 21 nights, we have sourced it from Rajasthan through a dealer in Poorna Market. We have used about 8 tonnes so far, and it will be complete by September 5,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

To make the idol, the organisers had roped in skilled sculptors, two from Mumbai and three from Kolkata, and a few others from Anakapalli. “An Anakapalli-based sculptor, Srinivasa Rao, is heading the team,” he added.

On their sources funds for the grand celebration, the chief spokesperson said at least ₹20 lakh was required, and they were dependent on donors for the purpose.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao chipped in by arranging land at Kotta Nakkavanipalem that belonged to a TDP leader from Srikakulam for the purpose.

The orgnisers said the idol would not be immersed. After the final puja, small pieces of it would be distributed as ‘prasadam’ to the devotees.

The idol would be open for darshan with the first ritual amid Vedic hymns on September 7 at 10.30 a.m.

The other members of the organising team are Molli Srinivasa Rao (chairman), M. Govardhan (president), B. Nagaraju (joint secretary), and M. Yogendra (orgnising secretary).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / festivals / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.