Long weekend sees huge rush at tourist destinations in Vizag

Borra Caves receive 7,500 visitors, generate a revenue of ₹5.5 lakh in a day

The long weekend due to Christmas had all the tourist destination in Visakhapatnam district teeming with tourists on Sunday. Almost all the destinations, especially those in the Visakha Agency witnessed huge rush.

Borra Caves, Araku, Ananthagiri coffee plantations, Chaparai and Katika wateralls, Padmapuram gardens, Paderu, Kothapalle waterfalls have been receiving heavy footfalls since the last three days.

The drop in the mercury levels at Lambasingi, the most favoured winter destination in the State, attracted tourists. Such was the rush that severe traffic congestion was witnessed near Lambasingi in the last two days. A number of tourists had to cancel their planned stay due to lack of accommodation as almost all the hotels have been booked. There was a huge demand for tent accommodation.

Hotels booked

“We searched for rooms in several hotels, but in vain. Finally, we got a tent accommodation near Ananthagiri. For a night, they charged ₹2 ,000 for two persons. They had arranged a campfire. We had a good time with friends there,” said Satish Patnaik from Thatichetlapalem, who visited Araku with his friends during the weekend.

Borra Caves has been witnessing heavy rush during the weekends since the beginning of Karthika Masam. “Borra Caves saw about 7,500 visitors on Sunday and generated revenue of ₹5.5 lakh. Last Sunday, as it was the last week of Karthika Masam, the caves received about 10,000 visitors,” said T.G Prasad Reddy, Divisional Manager of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), Visakhapatnam region.

According to Mr. Reddy, all the APTDC hotels in Visakhapatnam have been booked till January 1.

The scene in the city was no different. Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Thotlakonda, Kambalakonda, local museums, and other tourist spots also received good footfalls. IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said the zoo park received about 6,300 visitors on Sunday. Craft Bazaars at Shilparamam, Andhra University grounds also saw a huge rush. A number of tourist spots in rural areas were also received good rush of visitors.