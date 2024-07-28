Expressing optimism that the new government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will overcome the challenges posed by the heavy debt burden, P.V. Ramesh, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, said that a long-term vision with short-term plans is the need of the hour.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika on ‘Economic Development of A.P. – The way forward’, at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh opined that the government should focus on proper land administration by streamlining the revenue administration. Post-bifurcation of the State, agriculture has become the mainstay with about 65% of the people of the State depending on agriculture and allied sectors. Industries, including manufacturing and logistics, contribute about 18% to the economy, he noted.

The structure of the economy also poses a major challenge to the development of the State. A.P., with about 35% urban population, was the least urbanised State in South India, he said

The government should focus on the improvement of productivity in the agriculture sector, which includes horticulture, aquaculture and Animal Husbandry. Though AP continues to be the largest exporter of aquaculture, the establishment of processing facilities and value addition were needed to face international competition.

Connectivity to VCIC

Mr. Ramesh said that another major area that need focus was ‘industrialisation’ and the Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) with its connectivity to major ports, roads and railway network and the industrial nodes could play a major role in this regard. He explained that several people from Andhra Pradesh were putting their investments in other States of the country and abroad. If, at least, 50% of that investments was tapped, it could spur development of A.P.

‘Fall in education standards’

A public portal, managed by the government, could go a long way in attracting investors. The mismatch between demand and supply should be identified, and remedial measures taken. He decried the fall in education standards and the quality of healthcare services in government hospitals. He felt that people should come up with ideas and suggestions, in this regard, in tune with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s P4 concept—public, private and people participation.

‘Autonomy to civic bodies’

He opined that total autonomy should be given to urban areas and municipal corporations. The government should concentrate on public services like water, roads, healthcare, housing and transport and creation of infrastructure.

One of the participants pointed out that administrators should not be struck by what had happened in the State during the last five years but come out with solutions on the way forward.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika State president V. Lakshmana Reddy presided over the meeting while P. Hariprakash, former Director, the AU School of Distance Education, welcomed the gathering.