GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Long queues form outside Rythu Bazaars for tomato, onion

Published - October 21, 2024 09:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
People standing outside the MVP Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The open market price of onion and tomato was higher by ₹20 to ₹30 per kg in the city.

People standing outside the MVP Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The open market price of onion and tomato was higher by ₹20 to ₹30 per kg in the city. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

People lined up in long queues outside MVP Rythu Bazaar on Sunday for tomato and onion, as prices of the essentials rose by ₹20 to ₹30 in the open market. The queues kept on swelling even as authorities opened additional counters and procured adequate stock to deal with the rush.

“We opened eight counters for the sale of tomato and onion. On an average, eight tonnes of tomato is sold a day at the bazaar. We procured 6.50 tonnes in the morning, and we’re trying to arrange for the remaining stock by afternoon. Tomato is being sold here for ₹47 a kg while the open market price ranges between ₹70 and ₹80,” said MVP Rythu Bazaar Estate Officer G. Prasad.

Onion is being sold at ₹37, ₹47 and ₹53 a kg, for the Kurnool variety, Solapur variety and Maharashtra variety respectively. On an average, seven to eight tonnes of onion is sold at the MVP Rythu Bazaar daily. “We have adequate stocks of onion. Customers are apprehensive of a further rise in prices and are hoarding onion as it has a longer shelf life,” Mr. Prasad said.

When his attention was brought to complaints regarding poor quality of tomato being sold at Rythu Bazaar counters, he said: “The stocks got wet while being plucked during the recent rains and some of the stocks got damaged in transit.”

Published - October 21, 2024 09:59 am IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / prices / inflation and deflation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.