Long election schedule slows pace of campaigning in Visakhapatnam

March 20, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

While some political aspirants are now bothered about the possible increase in expenditure, others are planning to reach out to all the voters in the constituencies in a systematic manner

Harish Gilai

Some candidates are chalking out plans to organise a number of events taking advantage of the long campaigning period. | Photo Credit: File photo: K.R. Deepak

‘Calm and go easy’, appears to be the ‘mantra’ for every political aspirant in Visakhapatnam as of now. The announcement of schedule for the general elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently has come as a surprise to the political aspirants. While most of them were expecting a date around the second or third week of April, the poll date of May 13, has not gone down well with them.

Leaders are now bothered about the possible increase in expenditure, constant monitoring of the party workers and other cadres. After the announcement of the date, expect a few, most of the candidates are not taking part in campaign regularly. The candidates who have already taken up campaigns have slowed down a bit and limited their canvassing for short time. Some of the leaders are also in a state of dilemma that the long duration may make the high command to change the candidates, as the nominations date is nearly a month later.

“Candidates expected about 20 to 30 days gap between the polls and the notification release. But now, the gap is over 50 days. More than 90% of the candidates from all the parties were already announced. Constant monitoring of the party cadre in the constituency, providing them the needs round the clock is a burden for many. The long gap may also change the expected result in some constituencies,” said an MLA aspirant from a political party.

However, some candidates have taken the long gap as an opportunity to reach out to the voters. There are chalking out plans to organise a number of events, innovative citizen outreach programmes apart from the regular roadshows and campaigns, ensuring they visit each and every household in the constituency.

In some of the constituencies, the candidates have started to organise gatherings for the cadre, former leaders, communities, associations and organisations. Some candidates are also gearing up to organise get-togethers, sports events, interactive meetings with apartment residents, elderly persons, women and other sections of the people.

A few candidates are collaborating with the agencies who are planning day-wise visits and weekend roadshows or other major campaigns to ensure they cover the constituency well.

