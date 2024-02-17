Lokesh’s ‘Sankharavam’ to enter Vizag today

February 17, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are making elaborate arrangements for the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Sankharavaram’ which will be entering Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Mr. Lokesh will be entering Pendurthi on Saturday afternoon from S. Kota Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district and will address a public meeting at Pendurthi. Later, he will hold a meeting in Bheemunipatnam constituency in the evening.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office, TDP leader Pasarla Prasad said that after touring Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, Mr Lokesh will enter Visakhapatnam district. On Sunday, he will conduct a meeting in Visakhapatnam East constituency.

