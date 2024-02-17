ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh’s ‘Sankharavam’ to enter Vizag today

February 17, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will be entering Pendurthi on Saturday afternoon from S. Kota Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are making elaborate arrangements for the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Sankharavaram’ which will be entering Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Mr. Lokesh will be entering Pendurthi on Saturday afternoon from S. Kota Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district and will address a public meeting at Pendurthi. Later, he will hold a meeting in Bheemunipatnam constituency in the evening.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office, TDP leader Pasarla Prasad said that after touring Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, Mr Lokesh will enter Visakhapatnam district. On Sunday, he will conduct a meeting in Visakhapatnam East constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US