Lokesh will lead TDP after Chandrababu Naidu, says Buddha Venkanna

May 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The popularity of the ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra launched by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh is growing with each passing day, creating panic in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) camp, TDP general secretary and north Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna has said.

Addressing the media here on Monday he said the Yuva Galam padayatra completed 100 days. “Mr. Lokesh has proved himself as an able leader by striking a chord with various sections of the society during the last 100 days,” he said.

“Irrespective of what anyone has to say, Mr. Lokesh will lead the party after N. Chandrababu Naidu and there is no second thought about it. Mr. Lokesh has proved himself as an able leader by striking a rapport with various sections of the people during the last 100 days,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh would cover all the 175 constituencies in the State during the next 300 days. “The issues raised by the people during the Yuva Galam padayatra will be discussed at the TDP Polit Bureau meeting,” he said.

Referring to the attachment of the properties allegedly belonging to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati, Mr. Venkanna described it as a ‘vindictive act’.

Replying to a query, the TDP leader ridiculed the statements made by Minister Gudivada Amarnath that Kapus were feeling let down because JSP president Pawan Kalyan had deceived them by aligning with the TDP and placing their honour at the feet of Mr. Naidu.

“Mr. Amarnath, who himself has indulged in party hopping, has no right to criticise others. Mr. Pawan Kalyan has the backing of the Kapu community unlike Mr. Amarnath who cannot claim their support even in his own Anakapalli constituency,” he said.