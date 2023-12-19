Lokesh transformed into a complete politician after completing 3,000 km padayatra in Andhra Pradesh, says Ganta

December 19, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that Telugu Desasm Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has transformed himself into a complete politician. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said after taking part in ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra for over 3,000 km Mr. Lokesh now has command and control on any subject. “We are proud to say that TDP has earned a leader who can lead the party for over 30 years,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The TDP MLA said that when Mr. Lokesh had started ‘Yuva Galam’ during January 2023, some of the YSRCP leaders made fun of it and alleged that he cannot complete the yatra. Even during the programme, the YSRCP government with its revenue, police and other departments created a lot of hurdles. However, with the support of the public, he has successfully completed ‘Yuva Galam’ in as many as 226 days by walking about 3,132 km in 97 Assembly constituencies across the State, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The TDP MLA said that Mr. Lokesh had visited over 2,100 villages and interacted with 1.5 crore people directly and learnt about their issues. He has received as many as 4,353 representations from various people, communities and groups over the issues they were facing. Over three lakh people have taken selfies with Mr Lokesh, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He has also attended 70 public meetings, 155 meetings in the name of ‘Mukha Mukhi’, 12 special programmes like “Hello Lokesh’ and eight ‘Racha Bandas’

The TDP MLA said that each and every assurance Mr. Lokesh has given will be implemented after the TDP forms the government. He said that a special committee will segregate issues and come up with an action plan.

He said that as many as 14 committees like PR committee, decoration committee, advance team committee, route coordination committee, selfie challenge coordination committee, amenities committee anddrinking water supply committee worked hard to make the ‘Yuva Galam’ a grand success.

