Lokesh receives grievances from people at TDP office in Visakhapatnam

Human Resources Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh took part in several activities in the city on Friday.

Mr. Lokesh, who visited the city to attend a case hearing in the district court, received grievances from the public at the party office, inspected schools to check amenities being provided to the students and also interacted with the public representatives on the second day.

Mr. Lokesh inspected two schools – Kasturiba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Bheemunipatnam and ZP High School in Chandrampalem near Madhurawada, as part of ‘Badibata’ programme. He interacted with students and teachers, checked mid-day meals and planted saplings.

The Minister was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Gajuwaka MLA and A.P. TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bheemunipatnam MLA and former Education Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and a few others.

Mr. Lokesh learnt that the ZP High School, was one of the biggest schools in the State in terms of strength. Mr Lokesh checked various classes and enquired about the strength of each class. He asked whether the students had any issues. Mr Lokesh found that whenever it rains the school ground gets damaged. He assured to repair and develop the ground to ensure proper sports activities to the students.

Some students informed the Minister about the long-pending issue of construction of foot-over bridge, as they are forced to cross the National Highway (NH-16) to reach the school, for which he promised to initiate measures. Several students also sought construction of the community hall, English Lab and development of existing library. The Minister also enquired about the quality of the school bags, uniform and shoes given to them.

The Minister also inspected the drinking water facility and the toilets for the students. He expressed unhappiness over the maintenance of the toilets.

Some girl students informed him that doors of the washrooms were damaged. The Minister asked the faculty over the number of teachers and the toilets available for them. He also directed them to take up repair works immediately.

Mr. Sribharat also interacted with several students and wished them best in their academics.

A large number of people have submitted their representations to the Minister during the ‘Praja Darbar’ organised at the TDP office. Mr Lokesh, accompanied by Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao, received the complaints and assured that they would communicate to the departments or officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest. Some youth and students thronged the party office to meet Mr. Lokesh and take photo with him.

During the afternoon, Mr. Lokesh met corporators from the NDA at the party office. He thanked the corporators for their support for the past few years. He said that the recent win of the NDA in the elections is due to the cooperation as well as hardwork of each and every public representative. The corporators informed him some of the issues pertaining to the corporation to Mr Lokesh, who promised to take them to the notice of Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana.