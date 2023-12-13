Lokesh promises free bus travel for women in Andhra Pradesh, if TDP comes to power

December 13, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on December 12 (Tuesday) alleged that crime against women was on the rise in Andhra Pradesh.

He was addressing the women at Godicherla village in Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency during his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra in Anakapalli district. Mr. Lokesh also promised that the TDP, if voted to power, will provide free bus travel facilities for women, apart from encouraging women entrepreneurs with special incentives.

A group of women said that steps should be taken to strengthen the laws pertaining to the security of women. They also requested Mr. Lokesh to set up employment training centres and sanction loans to them on subsidy. They also sought schemes such as pension for single women and Pendli Kanuka.

Mr. Lokesh said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was “cheating women” in the name of Disha Act which was “not at all in existence”.

“The TDP, if comes to power, will enact legislation to ensure the security of women. The Maha Shakthi scheme will be introduced to address the problems of women,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh also promised financial assistance for every woman in the State, besides sanctioning subsidised loans to them.

He participated in a ‘Mahila Shakthi’ programme at Chinna Doddigallu campsite. Mr. Lokesh alleged the government was not extending any financial assistance to women under self-employment scheme.

The ‘Chandranna Bhima scheme’ which was introduced during the TDP’s tenure has been withdrawn and the DWCRA system has been “destroyed”, he alleged.

The TDP leader also alleged that the government had diverted ₹2,200 crore saved by the DWCRA women under ‘Abhaya Hastam’ scheme. “The TDP-JSP combine, if voted to power, will reintroduce all the schemes meant for the welfare of women,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting anganwadi workers, Mr. Lokesh said the government cheated them by reneging on the promise of increasing their wages.

He promised the residents of Uddandapuram of Nakkapalli mandal to resolve the drinking water issues.