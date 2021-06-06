Lokesh criticises police over row with hospital employee

The woman abused the police officials, says ACP

A day after Lakshmi Aparna, a typist working in a hospital, alleged harassment from police personnel while she was returning home from duty near Rama Talkies, which subsequently led the city police to book cases against her for reportedly using abusive language and obstructing them from performing their duties, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh criticised the city police and the State government and termed it as a ‘shameful incident’.

In his tweet on Sunday, Mr. Lokesh noted “Vizag may or may not be the executive capital for the State. But the city has been a hub for YSCRP’s Pulivendula policing anarchy.”

The videos regarding the incident were widely circulated in the social media and the police officials were also criticised by various sections.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Harshita Chandra said that at 5.20 p.m. on Saturday, the police teams had stopped A. Raj Kumar while he was going on his bike near Rama Talkies. The person failed to furnish any pass, ID proof or give proper explanation for his movement. As a result, the SI raised an e-Challan for COVID-19 violation and was allowed to go. “Again around 5.40 p.m., Raj Kumar along with Lakshmi Aparna came to the police and started arguing with police officers for generating the e-challan. The SI at the picket explained to the girl that the permission letter was not disclosed by Mr. Rajkumar. However the girl continued to argue and started abusing the police,” she said.

Though a few locals tried to make her see reason, the girl did not stop and obstructed the police in the discharge of their duties. As a result, the officers on the spot registered a case as Cr.No. 356/2021 U/s 332, 353, 188, 269, 270 r/w 34 IPC and Sec 51(b)DM Act on Lakshmi Aparna and her friend for obstructing a public servant from discharging duties and violation of the Disaster Management Act. The two policewomen tried to take the girl into custody but she refused to cooperate and a struggle took place between police staff and the girl, the ACP added.