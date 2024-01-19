ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Nayak Foundation to organise its anniversary in Visakhapatnam on January 20

January 19, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chiranjeevi will be the chief guest, says Yarlagadda

The Hindu Bureau

Loknayak Foundation chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad showing a brochure of the foundation’s upcoming event at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Lok Nayak Foundation will conduct its anniversary by presenting awards to outstanding people to mark the death anniversary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao at a function here on January 20.

Cine actor Chiranjeevi will be chief guest at the event, which will be held at A1 Grand at Rishikonda here, said the Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad at a press conference here on Friday.

Mr. Chiranjeevi already reached the city on Friday to attend the event, Mr. Prasad said.

