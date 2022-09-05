Lok Nayak Foundation Sahitya Puraskar presented to Tanikella Bharani in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 05, 2022 23:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Tanikella Bharani being felicitated after he was given the Lok Nayak Foundation Award, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu actor Tanikella Bharani was presented with the annual Sahitya Puraskar of the Lok Nayak Foundation at the award function held at Kalabharathi Auditorium here, on Monday.

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, who participated as the chief guest, handed over the award to him along with actor Manchu Mohan Babu and others.

Mr. Haribabu said that the award reminded him of the Jaya Prakash Narayan, who had led the movement against corruption by the then government during the 1970 s.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tanikella Bharani expressed his gratitude to the Lok Nayak Foundation.

Mr. Mohan Babu presided.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lok Satta Founder N. Jayaprakash Narayan recalled how the late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had brought about a change in the perception of politicians towards the people. Foundation Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad spoke about the activities of the organisation.

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, a retired Judge of the Supreme Court, was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app