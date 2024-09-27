Logo for Araku-Lambasingi tourist destination programme released

Sub-Collector Souryaman Patel released a logo for ‘Araku – Lambasingi’ tourist destination programme at Paderu, marking the World Tourism Day on Friday. The programme was organised as part of the Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 project.

As part of the programme, tourists will visit Tribal Museum, coffee gardens, Chaparai Museum in Araku Valley, Lambasingi view point, Kothapalli waterfalls and reach Lambasingi, covering Araku Valley, Paderu, G. Madugula and Lambasingi mandals. The authorities intend to showcase the tribal culture, practices and include adventure sports activities.

Earlier in the day, a massive rally was taken out in Araku Valley, involving students, folk dances, cultural programmes, as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations. The rally began from the Tribal Museum in which staff of the museum, Padmapuram Botanical Gardens, Giri Grama Darshini, Chaparai and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.