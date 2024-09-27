ADVERTISEMENT

Logo for Araku-Lambasingi tourist destination programme released

Published - September 27, 2024 09:16 pm IST - PADERU

As part of the programme, tourists will visit Tribal Museum, coffee gardens, Chaparai Museum, Araku Valley, Lambasingi view point and Kothapalli waterfalls

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Collector Souryaman Patel released a logo for ‘Araku – Lambasingi’ tourist destination programme at Paderu, marking the World Tourism Day on Friday. The programme was organised as part of the Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 project.

As part of the programme, tourists will visit Tribal Museum, coffee gardens, Chaparai Museum in Araku Valley, Lambasingi view point, Kothapalli waterfalls and reach Lambasingi, covering Araku Valley, Paderu, G. Madugula and Lambasingi mandals. The authorities intend to showcase the tribal culture, practices and include adventure sports activities.

Earlier in the day, a massive rally was taken out in Araku Valley, involving students, folk dances, cultural programmes, as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations. The rally began from the Tribal Museum in which staff of the museum, Padmapuram Botanical Gardens, Giri Grama Darshini, Chaparai and others participated.

