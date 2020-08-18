Locked house burgled at Paradesipalem

Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a house and made good with about ₹13 lakh worth property which includes gold and cash, at Paradesipalem area under PM Police Station limits, here.
The incident came to light after police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the victims on Tuesday.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Crimes) Venu Gopal Naidu, the resident of the house who is a bishop had gone to his second house near Beach Road on August 16. But when he came back on August 17, cash and gold were missing from the house. As per his complaint, unidentified miscreants gained entry into the house and stole the property from his bedroom, by breaking open the wardrobe.
CLUES team inspected the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
