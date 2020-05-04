Lockdown will continue in containment zones: Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has clarified that the lockdown will continue till May 17 in the containment zones as per the directions of the Central and the State governments. However, in areas outside containment zones, there will be relaxation from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials and non-officials at the Task Force Committee meeting, on COVID-19, held under the auspices of the District Collector V. Vinay Chand, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Monday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the relaxations in the non-containments areas would be subject to the observance of social distancing norms, wearing of masks and other COVID-19 guidelines.

Prohibitory orders would be in force and mass gatherings would not be allowed. Marriages and other ceremonies would be allowed in the non-containment areas but the gathering should be limited to 50 in the case of weddings and 20 in the case of funeral rites.

Hotels, cinemas and shopping malls would not be allowed for some more time and social, political and religious meetings are banned. The places of worship will remain closed to devotees and the general public would not be allowed on the roads from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. In the non-containment zones people would be allowed to come out for their needs like purchase of vegetables and essential commodities from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m..

He said that committees have been formed to accord permissions to daily wage earners to take up work in their respective areas while observing social distancing and other norms. Those given permission to take up work should invariably wear masks and observe other mandatory guidelines.

Ambulances and mobile rythu bazaars would be made available at the containment zones to meet the needs of the residents of those areas. He said that masks were being distributed in the rural areas of the district and the GVMC limits.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao explained that the fishermen and migrants, who came from other States, were quarantined at four places. They would be given ₹2,000 each and sent home, if they test negative for COVID-19.

The District Collector said that there were 15 containment zones in the district. Migrant workers and those coming from other districts were being quarantined at schools, community halls and other places in the district. They were being subjected to Truenat and Rapid testing.

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, SP Attada Babujee, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas and Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar were among those present.