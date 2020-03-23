Lockdown: people need not panic, says district administration

District administration is gearing up for the city lockdown amid COVID-19 scare. After its official announcement, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a video conference and interacted with the officials from district administration. He asked the officials to make sure public do not face any scarcity for essential commodities. The district administration was also ordered to take strict action against shopkeepers who charge extra for the commodities.

According to official from district administration, public need not panic as all the essential commodities will be available. Only the non-essential stores like garment shops, jewellery marts. mobile shops, furniture stores and others will be closed down. It was also learnt that all important government bodies including police, hospitals, many wings of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) like sanitary, water supply, public health, emergency courts, electricity department and others will function for the convenience of public.

“As per the instructions, all essential commodities including grocery stores, fish, meat shops, medical stores, are permitted to run. Hotels will be also allowed to run, but only to give take away facility or food delivery services for its customers,” said a official from district administration.

Already, malls, multiplexes, educational institutions, swimming pools, gyms and other places have been closed. It would continue till the lockdown period, he added.

‘No public gatherings’

Commissioner of Police, R.K. Meena said that they would make sure that there are no major public gatherings during this lockdown period. “We would not allow any public gathering of more than five persons. Unless and until its emergency, people should not cross the district borders,” he said.

Mr. Meena said that already malls, gyms, swimming pools, parks are closed and it would continue for more week. Public will not be allowed to the beaches, parks and other tourist spots, he added.

Section144

Superintendent of Police, (Visakhapatnam Rural) Attada Babujee said that Section 144 will be imposed in the entire district and they would restrict movement of more than five people strictly. He also said that there would be no tourist entry into the district. He also added that leaves of all policemen have been cancelled and they were asked to report to duty immediately.

“There will be also strict surveillance over the persons who were informed to be under home isolation and quarantine,” he added

District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Deputy Inspector General (DIG- Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao and others were present.