Lockdown in West Bengal: two trains cancelled

A couple of trains have been cancelled, and two trains have been partially cancelled due to complete lockdown in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.

The trains cancelled are: 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Special, leaving Howrah on September 11 and 12, and 02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Special, leaving Yesvantpur on September 6, 10 and 11.

The trains partially cancelled are: 02704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Special Express, leaving Secunderabad on September 10 and 11, will be terminated at Bhubaneswar. Hence, there will be no service of this train from Bhubaneswar and Howrah on September 11 and 12.

Train no. 02703 Howrah-Secunerabad Falaknuma Special Express will start from Bhubaneswar, instead of Howrah on September 11 and 12, and there will be no service of this train between Howrah and Bhubaneswar on the above days.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi called upon passengers, intending to travel by the above trains, to make a note of the changes.