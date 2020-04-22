Lockdown: fish prices soar in city

The 61-day annual ban on fishing by motorised boats and the lockdown imposed to check the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the steep rise in the prices of fish in the city. Only a few traditional boats are allowed to venture into the sea during the annual ban that began on April 15 to allow breeding of fish in the entire east coast. Fish lovers in the city now rely on the freshwater fish brought from the Godavari River, Raiwada Reservoir and ponds. With many people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for fish is also very high. People grab whatever stock is available in the market during the relaxation time to buy essentials in the morning hours, a senior official of Fisheries Department said.

Transportation issues

Fishermen say that unlike previous years, they find it difficult to transport the stock owing to the lockdown. With the gap between the demand and the supply widening, the prices of fish have gone up. Rohu (silavati) and katla, which was available somewhere between ₹140 and ₹150 a kg are now being sold for ₹180 to ₹200 in MVP Colony, Thatichetlapalem, Akkayyapalem, Jail Road, Dandubazaar, Gajuwaka and other markets.

Vanjaram (big size), among the most sought-after fish, which used to be available at ₹600-₹700 per kg is now being sold for ₹800-₹1,000. Konam is also in high demand and it is being sold for ₹1,000-₹1,200 depending upon the availability, while white pomfret is priced at ₹1200-₹1,400 as per kg.

The prices of small size prawn has gone up from ₹200-₹250 a kg to ₹300-₹400. The tiger prawn is also short in supply due to the ban on mechanised boats.

Small fishes like netalu and kanagarti are now available at ₹200 to ₹400 per kg, which was available at ₹150-₹200a kg before the annual ban. Even Bangarapapa is now being sold for ₹400-₹500.

“The prices have gone up and we have no choice other than shelling out more,” said Joydeb Chakravarthy, a railway employee.