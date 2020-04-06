Lockdown compounds woes of dialysis patient in city

A man was seen gasping for breath as he pushed a wheelchair, in which a woman was sitting, on a hot sunny day on the National Highway near Maddilapalem on Monday morning.

They are proceeding to the King George Hospital.

Basavaiah, a petty vendor, of Arilova area, ekes out a living selling plastic wares. His wife Kanaka Mahalakshmi has been undergoing dialysis for the past sometime.

Initially, he used to take her to the Visakha Institute for Medical Sciences (VIMS), which was barely a kilometre away from their home, for dialysis.

The temporary conversion of VIMS into a State COVID-19 Hospital, to treat critical patients, has compounded their woes.

Basavaiah now has to take his wife to the King George Hospital (KGH), which is about 8 km away, thrice a week for dialysis. In the absence of public transport buses and autos, due to the lockdown, Basavaiah has no other option but to take his wife in a wheel chair. The sweltering summer sun and the closure of shops en route, does not even give them the option to quench their thirst.

Luckily for them, they were noticed by a group of youths going around on two-wheelers, distributing buttermilk, water and food packets, to the needy in view of the lockdown.

The good Samaritans gave them buttermilk and water packets in addition to food packets.