Locals suffer allergic reaction following phenol leakage in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Tension prevailed for some time due to leakage of liquid thio-phenol in a mobile-vehicle at Lankelapalem village under Parawada Police Station (PPS) limits in Anakapalli district on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

The villagers allegedly suffered itching of skin, burning of eyes and vomiting due to pungent smell from the leaked fluid.

The incident took place on Sunday, but came to light on Monday.

According to the investigation report, four drums containing crude thio-phenol were transported from Hyderabad to a pharmaceutical company at JNPC Pharma City. When the vehicle entered the village, the fluid leaked. The stench bothered people, and some of them were admitted to local hospitals for first aid for allergic conditions.

“The leakage was controlled, and measures were taken to return the vehicle properly to the vendor without causing further nuisance to the public during transit,” Parawada police said.

