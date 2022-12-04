Loans worth ₹75 lakh sanctioned to 139 Brahmins in Visakhapatnam district, says Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation Chairman

December 04, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Co-operative Credit Society (APBCCS) granted a loan of ₹75 lakh to 139 different beneficiaries belonging to the Brahmin community in Visakhapatnam district in a loan mela on Sunday, said Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation Chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar.

About 80% of the beneficiaries were women, while the rest were men like ‘Purohits’ and ‘Archakas’. Most of them were in the limits of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sudhakar said that since the YSRCP government came to power loans to the tune of nearly ₹70 crore were given to beneficiaries under various schemes by the society across the State, and by the end of this fiscal, loans worth another ₹50 to ₹60 crore would be given.

He said that around 1.2 lakh families from the community are registered members of the corporation. Apart from this, there will be another four lakh families in the State.

“Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to inform about loan facilities to financially weaker people and for membership. By end of this month, loan melas will be held in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Elaborating on the eligibility criteria, Mr. Sudhakar said the society extends loans to economically weaker Brahmins and self-employed persons with less financial resources. There are two schemes for group loans, ‘Arundhati’ for women and `Vasishtha’ for men, in which a minimum of three members are required to avail of the loan facility. Homeowners would also be given mortgage loans. Maximum loan amount is ₹25 lakh.

Priests and Archakas will be eligible for loans under `Purohita Mitra’ and `Archaka Mitra’ with a maximum amount of ₹10 lakh. Apart from this, Brahmins working in the Central and State governments can get loans at a low interest rate, Mr. Sudhakar concluded.