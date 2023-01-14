HamberMenu
Loan app fraud: man duped of ₹1.62 lakh in Visakhapatnam

January 14, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A person from Arilova in Visakhapatnam was reportedly cheated of around ₹1.62 lakh by a loan app. The incident came out after the victim lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. As per the police, a person who works as a security guard has borrowed loan from a loan app and repaid it. However he reportedly received a call from one Mukesh from the loan app management. Mukesh reportedly asked the security guard to pay EMI for December 2022, for which he replied that he has already paid. However the accused reportedly has asked the security guard to update the transaction in payments app. In the guise of updating a transaction, the accused cheated him and made him to send around ₹1.62 lakh from his account through the UPI application. After coming to know that he was cheated, the victim lodged a complaint with cybercrime police. The police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

