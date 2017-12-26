Loads of fun likely at Visakha Utsav

A treasure hunt on wheels, music, dance, food, water sports, helicopter rides, flower show, temple replicas and a lot more. Tourists and visitors can enjoy all these on the 2-km stretch from Novotel junction to VUDA Park during the 3-day Visakha Utsav, scheduled to begin on Thursday (Dec 28).

A special stage with the ‘jatara’ theme is being erected at RK Beach . This will be the main stage for presentation of cultural activities. The festival will kick-off with a folk carnival at 5 p.m. on the opening day.

The treasure hunt on wheels (cars) would take the participants through the places of tourist interest in and around the city as they try to find the hidden treasure. The clues to find the treasure would be given on the mobile app. The participant and his family members can travel in the car as they go hunting for the treasure.

The maximum permissible speed is 30 km/hr and the vehicle should have the required documents and the driver a valid driving licence.

The food stalls, to be set up by various hotels on the beach, would dish out not only local varieties of food items but also tickle the taste buds of people coming from other parts of the country as also international tourists through international cuisines.

“Vizag, unlike other cities in AP, is a cosmopolitan city and we are dishing out content, be it food or music, to cater to the tastes of different sections,” said Samit Garg, CEO of E Factor Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the event organisers of Visakha Utsav.

“Indian Navy has agreed to organise water sports events like: sail boat corvette race, sea swimming by divers and search and rescue operations by helicopter. Shops have agreed to offer special discounts and prizes on purchases made during the three-day festival and star hotels have agreed to give dinner coupons to guests through lucky draws,” regional director of tourism R. Sriramulu Naidu said at a meeting with stakeholders on Monday.

“There would be bumper prizes in which buyers would have a chance to win cars or an international holiday trip as part of the shopping festival. Bollywood music director Pritam would present a concert for the first time in Vizag and the rock band Thaikuddam Bridge would present regional and English numbers. Singers Hansika Iyer, Kalpana and Karunya and Shanmukhapriya would regale music lovers during the festival,” he added.