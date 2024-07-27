ADVERTISEMENT

‘Liver Walk’ to be organised in Visakhapatnam on July 28

Published - July 27, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A free hepatitis screening camp, awareness programmes and ‘Liver Walk’ are being conducted by the Department of Medical Gastroenterology, Andhra Medical College, on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on Sunday. The theme of the ‘Liver Walk’, to commence at 6 a.m. at RK Beach, is “It’s time for action”.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad will participate as the chief guest. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, AMC, Sivananda, Superintendent, KGH, K. Rambabu, Director VIMS, and gastroenterology stalwarts like Peda Veerarraju, Siva Prasad and Vishwanath, and other doctors, paramedical staff and medical students will participate in the event, according to Dr. L.R.S. Girinadh.

The general public have been asked to participate in the awareness walk and make it a success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US