‘Liver Walk’ to be organised in Visakhapatnam on July 28

Published - July 27, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A free hepatitis screening camp, awareness programmes and ‘Liver Walk’ are being conducted by the Department of Medical Gastroenterology, Andhra Medical College, on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on Sunday. The theme of the ‘Liver Walk’, to commence at 6 a.m. at RK Beach, is “It’s time for action”.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad will participate as the chief guest. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, AMC, Sivananda, Superintendent, KGH, K. Rambabu, Director VIMS, and gastroenterology stalwarts like Peda Veerarraju, Siva Prasad and Vishwanath, and other doctors, paramedical staff and medical students will participate in the event, according to Dr. L.R.S. Girinadh.

The general public have been asked to participate in the awareness walk and make it a success.

