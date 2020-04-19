Liver patients need extra care, says expert

People suffering from liver ailments such as hepatitis, cirrhosis or those who have undergone liver transplantation need to be in touch with their doctors by telemedicine facility to ensure regular monitoring of their health and continue treatment, says Chalapathi Rao Achanta, consultant medical gastroenterologist and liver specialist of KIMS ICON Hospital on the occasion of World Liver Day on Sunday.

He advised the patients to continue their prescribed drugs without any apprehensions, but to avoid any over-the-counter drugs.

“Liver patients need to take extra precautions to prevent exposure from the COVID-19 infected patients by maintaining social distancing, proper hand hygiene, avoiding touching face, nose and eyes. Patients, post-liver transplantation, who are on immunosuppressant medicines should take extra care in this regard. COVID-19 infection doesn’t cause liver failure but it can worsen the pre-existing liver diseases. These patients should go for vaccinations against pneumococcus and influenza to prevent infections,” he said.

Patients have also been advised to follow a healthy and balanced diet. They are encouraged to consume milk, fish, eggs, high protein diet and consider taking supplements containing multivitamins, trace elements and anti-oxidants to improve immunity.

Advisory for cancer patients

Meanwhile, the government has exempted hospitals and the vehicles carrying cancer patients from the lockdown norms, says Voonna Muralikrishna, MD of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital.

Many cancer patients undergoing radiation and chemotherapy and dialysis have stopped going to hospitals for treatment, perhaps, due to the lockdown.

“We have taken the issue to the notice of District Collectors, City Police Commissioner and the SPs of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. They have assured that such vehicles will not be stopped. We are calling our patients and asking them to come for treatments, but they seem to have their own apprehensions,” he said.

Dr. Muralikrishna says that in view of the social distancing norms, OP cases are being entertained on alternate days to prevent overcrowding. All curative and palliative therapies will be continued, he added.