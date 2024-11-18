 />
Live surgical workshop organised at GITAM Dental College & Hospital in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 18, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at GITAM Dental College & Hospital organised a live surgical workshop on ‘Microvascular Surgery & Distraction Osteogenesis’, here on Monday. The sessions were designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications, offering young surgeons an unparalleled learning experience, said a release here.

Two surgeries performed during the workshop stood out for their complexity and innovation. The Distraction Osteogenesis for Mandibular Widening procedure was carried out on a patient with congenital aglossia (absence of the tongue).

The surgery aimed to widen the mandible, showcasing the application of advanced distraction osteogenesis techniques in addressing congenital craniofacial deformities. The second surgery Microvascular Fibula Graft for Mandibular Reconstruction is a challenging case of mandibular defect caused by a benign tumour, the team demonstrated a microvascular fibula graft procedure.

This technique involved using a vascularised segment of the fibula bone to restore both the structure and function of the jaw. The microvascular fibula graft is a sophisticated surgical technique used to reconstruct the jawbone in cases where significant bone loss has occurred due to tumours, trauma, or congenital deformities.

This procedure involves harvesting a vascularised segment of the fibula bone—one of the long bones in the lower leg—along with its attached blood vessels and sometimes soft tissue.

The lectures accompanying the live surgical sessions delved into the principles, planning and execution of these advanced procedures, emphasising their clinical significance.

The event witnessed the participation of surgeons, faculty, students, and professionals. The workshop was led by a team of surgeons from AIIMS Raipur, including Dr. Santhosh Rao and his team.

