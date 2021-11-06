‘Literature that focuses on societal good stays timeless’

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Visakha Sahiti in Visakhapatnam on Friday, November 5, 2021.

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 November 2021 07:30 IST

Preserving Telugu will enable sustenance of our culture, says Venkaiah Naidu

Literature and poetry that focus on societal good remain timeless and that is the reason why epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata continue to inspire even today, said Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Visakha Sahiti, a literary organisation, he observed that literature is a vehicle through which a nation’s greatness and glory are mirrored. He also said that writers, poets, intellectuals and journalists should accord priority to societal good in all their writings and works.

“A country’s culture and traditions play an important role in shaping literature. We will be able to protect our culture if we preserve our folk literature,” he added.

Referring to the richness of Telugu language, he said that every aspect of our life, including our attire, food habits, festivals, customs and occupations, are mirrored by literature.

He said that protecting and preserving Telugu and other Indian languages will enable the sustenance of our culture and provide guidance to future generations for charting the right path.

The Vice President expressed his happiness that primary education is being imparted in Koya language through Telugu script at 920 schools in eight districts of Andhra Pradesh.

He suggested that it was necessary to attain proficiency in one’s own mother tongue before learning other languages. He urged parents to take necessary initiatives in this regard. He also urged writers to pay special attention to children’s literature and suggested them to find new ways to popularise such literature.

He recalled the contributions of well-known writers Mullapudi Venkataramana and Chintha Deekshithulu in this regard. He lauded Visakha Sahiti for its efforts in popularising Telugu literary works.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy, Visakha Sahiti president Prof. K. Malayavasini, and secretary Gandikota Viswanatham were present on the occasion.